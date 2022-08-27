Safex Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.98 Million (SFT)

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 41.5% lower against the dollar. One Safex Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safex Token has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $6.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token (SFT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io. The official website for Safex Token is safex.io. Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safex Token

According to CryptoCompare, "SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. "

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

