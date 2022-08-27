Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Trading Down 2.1%

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 5,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 6,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Sagicor Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04.

About Sagicor Financial

(Get Rating)

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in the Caribbean and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor USA. The company offers life and health insurance, employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sagicor Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagicor Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.