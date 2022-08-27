Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Trading Down 2.1%

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 5,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 6,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
Sagicor Financial Trading Down 2.1 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04.
About Sagicor Financial
Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in the Caribbean and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor USA. The company offers life and health insurance, employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.
