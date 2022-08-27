Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Short Interest Up 257.3% in August

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,600 shares, an increase of 257.3% from the July 31st total of 123,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 627,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salarius Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) by 1,350.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,772 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SLRX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. 113,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,872. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SLRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

