Saleel Awsare Sells 4,000 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Synaptics Price Performance

Synaptics stock traded down $10.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.71. 653,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.03. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $109.26 and a 52 week high of $299.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.69 and its 200-day moving average is $161.60.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.