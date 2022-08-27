Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.71-4.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.90-31.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.73 billion. Salesforce also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.20-1.21 EPS.

Salesforce Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $165.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.68 and a 200-day moving average of $185.31. The company has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a PE ratio of 305.98, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global cut shares of Salesforce to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $248.33.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $374,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,599,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $374,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,599,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,316 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Salesforce by 15.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,617 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $503,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Salesforce by 50.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

