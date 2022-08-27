Sandbridge X2 (NYSE:SBII) Trading Down 0.1%

Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. 18,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 61,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Sandbridge X2 Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandbridge X2

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Sandbridge X2 in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandbridge X2 by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandbridge X2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Sandbridge X2 by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 39,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 19,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sandbridge X2 by 2,432.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandbridge X2 Company Profile

Sandbridge X2 Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

