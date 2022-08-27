Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Sasol alerts:

Sasol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SSL traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. The company had a trading volume of 255,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Sasol has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $28.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sasol

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sasol in the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sasol by 148.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sasol by 549.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 57,296 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sasol in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sasol by 124.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

Further Reading

