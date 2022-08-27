Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.
Shares of NYSE SSL traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. The company had a trading volume of 255,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Sasol has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $28.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.15.
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
