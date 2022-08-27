Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Short Interest Update

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the July 31st total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 406.0 days.
Schroders Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SHNWF remained flat at $34.20 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 130. Schroders has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.94.
Schroders’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 15th. The 20-17 split was announced on Thursday, September 15th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 15th.
About Schroders
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
