SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.19.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in SciPlay by 9.6% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,983,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,623,000 after purchasing an additional 173,468 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,724,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,089,000 after buying an additional 64,840 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after buying an additional 340,133 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 805,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

SCPL opened at $12.25 on Monday. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.21.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

