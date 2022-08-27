SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,100 shares, a growth of 210.7% from the July 31st total of 92,400 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SciSparc stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.87% of SciSparc as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SciSparc alerts:

SciSparc Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. 1,587,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,227. SciSparc has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84.

About SciSparc

SciSparc Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SciSparc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciSparc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.