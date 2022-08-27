Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.21

Shares of Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.21 and traded as low as $17.41. Sekisui House shares last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 31,129 shares trading hands.

Sekisui House Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

