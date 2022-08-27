Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $15,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,094,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after buying an additional 2,631,949 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 975.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,624,000 after buying an additional 2,129,949 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,388,000 after buying an additional 466,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at $59,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.22.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $166.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

