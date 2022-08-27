Sentinel (DVPN) Market Capitalization Reaches $9.64 Million

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $9.64 million and $401,463.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001666 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,140.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 17,767,235,014 coins and its circulating supply is 11,086,833,228 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.