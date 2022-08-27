Serum 1-Day Volume Hits $48.78 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, Serum has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00003800 BTC on popular exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $202.33 million and $48.78 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,229.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003817 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00128117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032240 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00085652 BTC.

Serum Profile

SRM is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

