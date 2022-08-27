SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a growth of 8,971.4% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 659,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 3,100 to CHF 2,700 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,290 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,350 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 2,640 to CHF 2,290 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,407.50.

SGS Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SGSOY stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.57. 44,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,065. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14. SGS has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

