Shadows (DOWS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17,102.00

Shadows (DOWS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Shadows has a total market cap of $302,627.55 and approximately $17,102.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shadows has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004003 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00128318 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032449 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00087071 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi.

Shadows Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

