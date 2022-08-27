Shih Tzu Tops One Day Volume of $18,351.00 (SHIH)

Shih Tzu (SHIH) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, Shih Tzu has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. One Shih Tzu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shih Tzu has a market capitalization of $901,160.69 and approximately $18,351.00 worth of Shih Tzu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,319.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003791 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00128154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032088 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00085243 BTC.

Shih Tzu Coin Profile

Shih Tzu (SHIH) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2021. Shih Tzu’s official Twitter account is @ShihTzuToken.

Buying and Selling Shih Tzu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shih-Tzu Coin was created with the sole purpose of serving the world. Unlike the Meme coin, it seeks to go beyond being just a Meme trend and create an impact on the life and care of “the man's best friend” using the blockchain ecosystem. Shih-Tzu came to life with a revolutionary vision to flip the crypto-sphere with the indispensable goal of bringing not just an actual value of being the first Meme coin but curating Meme + NFT projects interchangeably. It is a Meme dog coin, but in the “wallet of holders,” a different narrative is planted. $SHIH shares one of the most exciting action plans: the NFT collaboration of animal lovers and artists utilizing a swap product. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shih Tzu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shih Tzu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shih Tzu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

