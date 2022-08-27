Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-$0.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.36 billion-$8.36 billion.
Shiseido Stock Performance
Shares of SSDOY traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.24. 33,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,692. Shiseido has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $76.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
About Shiseido
