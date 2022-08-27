Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 32.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share.

Shoe Carnival Trading Down 2.5 %

SCVL stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.46. 558,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.41. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $46.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCVL shares. StockNews.com cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at about $868,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 20.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at about $768,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 8.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

