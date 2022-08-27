Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

BATM Advanced Communications Stock Up 7.2 %

BVC stock opened at GBX 30.40 ($0.37) on Wednesday. BATM Advanced Communications has a 52-week low of GBX 27.10 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 96.40 ($1.16). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £133.86 million and a P/E ratio of 1,013.33.

Get BATM Advanced Communications alerts:

About BATM Advanced Communications

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical divisions. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization, carrier ethernet and MPLS access solutions, and cyber network monitoring.

Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.