Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
BATM Advanced Communications Stock Up 7.2 %
BVC stock opened at GBX 30.40 ($0.37) on Wednesday. BATM Advanced Communications has a 52-week low of GBX 27.10 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 96.40 ($1.16). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £133.86 million and a P/E ratio of 1,013.33.
About BATM Advanced Communications
