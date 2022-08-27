Short Interest in AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Expands By 472.8%

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,400 shares, an increase of 472.8% from the July 31st total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

AXA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AXAHY traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $23.27. 139,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. AXA has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on AXAHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AXA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AXA from €33.00 ($33.67) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AXA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

