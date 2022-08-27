Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Expands By 90.6%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 90.6% from the July 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of RILYT stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.15. 21,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,471. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

