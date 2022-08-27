Short Interest in Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Increases By 110.9%

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 110.9% from the July 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 644,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Basanite Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BASA traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 122,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,085. Basanite has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.
About Basanite
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Basanite (BASA)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Basanite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basanite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.