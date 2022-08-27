Short Interest in Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Increases By 110.9%

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 110.9% from the July 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 644,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Basanite Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BASA traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 122,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,085. Basanite has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.

Get Basanite alerts:

About Basanite

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) business worldwide. It produces basalt FRP products that are used as replacement for other FRP rebar and industry fiber products, as wells as steel reinforcement. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for Basanite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basanite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.