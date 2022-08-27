Short Interest in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Increases By 62.6%

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, an increase of 62.6% from the July 31st total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BIGZ traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.46. 516,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,621. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

