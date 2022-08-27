Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Increases By 38.7%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the July 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $26.24.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 10th will be issued a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

