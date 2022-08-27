Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Decreases By 89.8%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the July 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Britvic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,000.00.

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic Price Performance

Shares of BTVCY stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $18.39. The stock had a trading volume of 19,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,956. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $21.14. Britvic has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.