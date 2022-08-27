Short Interest in Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Drops By 93.3%

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the July 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Shares of Capita stock remained flat at $0.62 during midday trading on Friday. Capita has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

