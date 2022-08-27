Short Interest in CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Expands By 800.0%

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CDTi Advanced Materials Price Performance
CDTI opened at $0.30 on Friday. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30.
CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CDTi Advanced Materials (CDTI)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.