Short Interest in CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Expands By 800.0%

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CDTI opened at $0.30 on Friday. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30.

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

