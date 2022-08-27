Short Interest in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Declines By 39.1%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the July 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 715,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cemtrex in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cemtrex Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CETX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. 138,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,406. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cemtrex

About Cemtrex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

