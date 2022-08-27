Short Interest in Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Decreases By 50.0%

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Computer Services Trading Up 0.2 %

CSVI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.10. 27,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,933. Computer Services has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $60.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Computer Services alerts:

Computer Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Computer Services’s previous dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Computer Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Computer Services

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Computer Services stock. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Services, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:CSVI Get Rating ) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Computer Services worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. The company offers processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.