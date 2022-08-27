Short Interest in CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Decreases By 38.2%

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the July 31st total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 444,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CURE Pharmaceutical Price Performance
CURR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 48,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,565. The company has a market cap of $22.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. CURE Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.85.
About CURE Pharmaceutical
