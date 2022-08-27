Short Interest in CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Decreases By 38.2%

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the July 31st total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 444,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CURR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 48,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,565. The company has a market cap of $22.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. CURE Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.85.

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies to enhance drug safety, efficacy, and patient adherence. It operates through two segments, Cure and Sera Labs. The company's pharmaceutical drug programs include CUREfilm Blue, a sildenafil oral thin film (OTF) for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; CUREfilm Canna, a cannabinoid product with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles using microCURE and CUREfilm technology; CUREfilm Anti-Viral, an orally bio-available anti-viral of an existing therapeutic leveraging existing pre-clinical/clinical safety and toxicity data; and CUREfilm Central Nervous System, a novel dosage form to treat mental health disorders, such as depression, PTSD, addiction disorders, obsessive compulsive disorders, and anxiety.

