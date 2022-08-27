Short Interest in Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Rises By 125.0%

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Disco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS:DSCSY traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.07. 8,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,733. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.62. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.15. Disco has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $66.54.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

