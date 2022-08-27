Short Interest in Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Grows By 300.0%

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Dynasil Co. of America Price Performance
Shares of Dynasil Co. of America stock remained flat at $2.40 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. Dynasil Co. of America has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.65.
Dynasil Co. of America Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynasil Co. of America (DYSL)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Dynasil Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynasil Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.