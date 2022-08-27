Short Interest in E Automotive Inc. (OTCMKTS:EICCF) Grows By 50.0%

E Automotive Inc. (OTCMKTS:EICCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial cut E Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get E Automotive alerts:

E Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EICCF remained flat at 6.75 during trading hours on Friday. E Automotive has a 52 week low of 4.41 and a 52 week high of 7.18.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.