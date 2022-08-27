Short Interest in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Rises By 745.5%

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,200 shares, a growth of 745.5% from the July 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EFOI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Energy Focus in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

About Energy Focus

Shares of EFOI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 168,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,225. The company has a market cap of $7.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

