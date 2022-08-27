Short Interest in Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Grows By 106.4%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,900 shares, a growth of 106.4% from the July 31st total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 117.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESVIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.87.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of ESVIF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. 112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,239. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

