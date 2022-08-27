Short Interest in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Decreases By 43.4%

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the July 31st total of 167,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enveric Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83,938 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 135,474 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Enveric Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $49,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 35.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,252,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 330,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Enveric Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Enveric Biosciences Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of ENVB stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,175. Enveric Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $187.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Enveric Biosciences

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENVB shares. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Enveric Biosciences to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Enveric Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.50 target price on the stock.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. Its products pipeline includes EV104 for the treatment of osteoarthritis; EVM-101 and EVM-201 for the treatment of cancer related distress; EVM-301 for the treatment of mental health indication; EV102, a cannabinoid cream for topical skin application; and EV101, a cannabinoid and chemotherapy combination therapy.

