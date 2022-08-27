Short Interest in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Expands By 67.5%

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the July 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.68. The stock had a trading volume of 26,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,096. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $40.51 and a 12 month high of $70.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.42.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

