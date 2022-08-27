Short Interest in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Expands By 67.5%

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the July 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.68. The stock had a trading volume of 26,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,096. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $40.51 and a 12 month high of $70.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.42.
First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF
