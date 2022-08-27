Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Expands By 42.9%

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the July 31st total of 868,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 774,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.87. The company had a trading volume of 560,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,694. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $56.58.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.