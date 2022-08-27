Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Expands By 42.9%

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the July 31st total of 868,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 774,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.87. The company had a trading volume of 560,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,694. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $56.58.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period.

