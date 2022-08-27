Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Expands By 5,466.7%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 5,466.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.94. 7,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,165. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.87. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $75.99.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.974 per share. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.
