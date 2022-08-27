Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Expands By 5,466.7%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 5,466.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.94. 7,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,165. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.87. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $75.99.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.974 per share. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,162,000.

