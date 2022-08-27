Short Interest in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Increases By 460.8%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,500 shares, an increase of 460.8% from the July 31st total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $938,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of SDVY stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,863. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

