Short Interest in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Increases By 1,469.6%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 1,469.6% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SKOR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.75. 42,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,305. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $54.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.67.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.