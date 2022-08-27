Short Interest in Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Rises By 599.9%

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,515,800 shares, a growth of 599.9% from the July 31st total of 502,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Gear Energy Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GENGF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 365,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,196. Gear Energy has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

