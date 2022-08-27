Short Interest in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Rises By 271.1%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, a growth of 271.1% from the July 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Price Performance

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,337. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.07. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $32.12.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period.

