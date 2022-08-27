Short Interest in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Rises By 271.1%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, a growth of 271.1% from the July 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Price Performance
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,337. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.07. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $32.12.
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Video Games & Esports ETF
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.