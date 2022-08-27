Short Interest in Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Expands By 763.9%

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, an increase of 763.9% from the July 31st total of 548,700 shares. Currently, 34.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Helbiz news, CEO Salvatore Palella acquired 327,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $203,003.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,872,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,702.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 659,426 shares of company stock worth $1,060,911. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helbiz

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Helbiz by 16.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Helbiz by 1,748.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 180,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Helbiz during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Helbiz by 384.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 84,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Helbiz Stock Performance

About Helbiz

NASDAQ HLBZ opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67. Helbiz has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88.

(Get Rating)

Helbiz, Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers a fleet of vehicles, including e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It offers a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.

Further Reading

