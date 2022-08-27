Short Interest in Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSBI) Rises By 100.0%

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Price Performance
Shares of HSBI stock remained flat at $29.00 during trading hours on Friday. Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $203.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53.
About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation
