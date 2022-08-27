Short Interest in Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSBI) Rises By 100.0%

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of HSBI stock remained flat at $29.00 during trading hours on Friday. Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $203.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; personal lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services.

