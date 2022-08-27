Short Interest in Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) Decreases By 77.0%

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the July 31st total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hillstream BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HILS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 55,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,574. Hillstream BioPharma has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $4.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillstream BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hillstream BioPharma stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Hillstream BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Hillstream BioPharma

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) for the treatment resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

