Short Interest in ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Increases By 400.0%

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Stock Performance

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.60 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32.

Get ImmunoCellular Therapeutics alerts:

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of inflammatory conditions and ocular diseases. Its lead clinical asset is EOM613 solution, a peptide nucleic-acid solution with anti-inflammatory and pro-inflammatory effects on cytokines and chemokines for the treatment of cancer cachexia and rheumatoid arthritis.

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.