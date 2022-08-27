Short Interest in Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Increases By 400.0%

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Innovative Designs Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of Innovative Designs stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. 3,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,417. Innovative Designs has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Innovative Designs had a negative return on equity of 64.93% and a negative net margin of 219.37%.

About Innovative Designs

Innovative Designs, Inc manufactures and markets cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation, and tape products for the building construction industry.

