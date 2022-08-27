Short Interest in IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Increases By 264.3%

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 264.3% from the July 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGXT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.19. 186,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,493. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. IntelGenx Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006, an oral film product for treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0043/2015, an oral film containing montelukast for treatment of Alzheimer; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0010/2006 for treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy; INT0036/2013, an oral film product for schizophrenia or bipolar 1 disorder; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

